HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

