General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $144.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,680. General Electric has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $132.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

