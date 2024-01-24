Barclays Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $110.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.93. 1,518,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.63. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

