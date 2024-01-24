Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

ALV stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 822,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,859. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $111.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

