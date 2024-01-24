Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.14.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.07. 15,052,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,476. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

