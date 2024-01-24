Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $231,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $4,198,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 185,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.3 %

CPB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,015. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

