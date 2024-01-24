Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863,772 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,293,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 604,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

