Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $85.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.15. 815,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,089. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 415,950 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

