StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 439,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,773. StepStone Group has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $34.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.54 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 367,507 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.