Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 2,362 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

VZ stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,785,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,249,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

