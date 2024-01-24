Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,544,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,112,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

