Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $40.36 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.55. 2,382,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.48. The company has a market cap of $345.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

