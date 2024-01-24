Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,099 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.17. 2,052,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,685. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

