Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,099 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %
ADBE stock traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.17. 2,052,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,685. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
