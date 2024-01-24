Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Capco Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 6.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $820,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 14.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $15.44 on Wednesday, hitting $845.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,826. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.00 and a 12-month high of $858.64. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $747.71 and a 200-day moving average of $683.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.48.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

