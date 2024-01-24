iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $104.93. 3,888,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

