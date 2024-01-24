Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $34.30 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,118,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,926,086. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $281.18 and a 12 month high of $429.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.77.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

