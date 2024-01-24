Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $378.87. 2,831,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $381.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

