Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $19.31 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $8.60 on Wednesday, reaching $540.30. 975,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,245. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $339.60 and a one year high of $573.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.83 and a 200-day moving average of $484.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

