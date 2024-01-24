Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.30. The stock had a trading volume of 957,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,065 shares of company stock worth $958,340. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

