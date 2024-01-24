Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26,447.04 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,447.04 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00132386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00035639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023162 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.