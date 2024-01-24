Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 4,336,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,559,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

