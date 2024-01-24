Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 24th (ADNT, ALV, AMT, BWA, DAR, DLR, DSP, EOG, EQIX, FANG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 24th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $224.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $148.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $720.00 to $788.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $190.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $300.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $475.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $79.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $170.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $513.00 to $503.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $425.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its target price cut by Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $141.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $40.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $522.00 to $510.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $250.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $53.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

