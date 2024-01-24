Velas Trading Down 12.8% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Velas has a market capitalization of $66.37 million and $1.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,549,428,420 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,428,419 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.