Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0004

Substratum (SUB) traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.16 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017918 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.91 or 1.00280011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00205325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00020438 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.