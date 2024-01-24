Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 34,135 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 367.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.44. The company had a trading volume of 217,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.75. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.58 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

