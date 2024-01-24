Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 5,483 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.16. 1,849,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.