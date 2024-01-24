Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,412 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 2,556,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,698. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $70.10.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

