Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.70 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $141.71 million and $3.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,515.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00594913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00383637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00178686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.