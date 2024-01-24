Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on Increases Dividend

SNA traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.52. The company had a trading volume of 95,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,282. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.