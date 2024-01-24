Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.66. The stock had a trading volume of 964,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $173.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

