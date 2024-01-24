Diligent Investors LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. 38,695,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,198,508. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

