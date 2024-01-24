Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $241.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,474. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $242.87. The firm has a market cap of $340.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

