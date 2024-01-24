Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,774 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after buying an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,947. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.