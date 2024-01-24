Diligent Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $141.25. 799,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,581. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

