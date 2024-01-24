Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,604. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.