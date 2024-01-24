Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,860. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

