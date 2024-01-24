Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 47,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. 3,631,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,594. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

