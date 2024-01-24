Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 110.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 70,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 132,173 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS KJUL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 124,949 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

