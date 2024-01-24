Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 137,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 164,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. 4,333,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.