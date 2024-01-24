Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $312.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

