Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $605.98 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,200.28 or 0.05568177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,623,929,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,251,787 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

