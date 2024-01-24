Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $270.61 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $270.61 million and $2.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,200.28 or 0.05568177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,753,243 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,693,243 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.