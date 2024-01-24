sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.14 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $57.14 million and $2.57 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 57,328,501 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

