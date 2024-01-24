Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $371.65 million and $17.30 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,770,435,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,379,841,766 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
