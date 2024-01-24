UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00010272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $1.40 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00165670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,832,251 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,835,894.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.00046949 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,199,423.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.