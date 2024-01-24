The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 161,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 136,507 shares.The stock last traded at $90.03 and had previously closed at $89.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,704.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.