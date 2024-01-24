iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 112,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 65,305 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $27.66.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,942,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,898,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,111,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,220,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

