iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.70

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.70 and last traded at $180.70, with a volume of 2572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.28.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.06.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF shares are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,010,000 after buying an additional 238,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,595.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

