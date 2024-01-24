iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.70

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.70 and last traded at $180.70, with a volume of 2572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.28.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.06.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF shares are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.
