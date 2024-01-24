USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.93

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 202603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.73 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 102,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.