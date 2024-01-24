Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.67

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.67 and last traded at $92.52, with a volume of 388279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

